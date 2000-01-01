Premier Multi Asset Absolute Ret C Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.13%
- 3 Year sharpe0.72
- 3 Year alpha1.52
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.14%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5PXJK10
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to generate positive returns over a rolling 3 year basis. The Fund will invest principally in a portfolio of transferable securities which in the Investment Adviser's opinion, are lower risk securities and which will produce capital appreciation over the longer term.