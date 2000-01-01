Premier Multi Asset Cnsrv Gr C
Fund Info
- Yield History0.99%
- 3 Year sharpe1.05
- 3 Year alpha3.2
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkICE LIBOR 3 Month GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.28%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1J7CP79
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to achieve steady capital growth.The Fund will invest principally in a portfolio of securities which, in the manager's opinion, are lower risk securities and which will produce capital appreciation over the longer term.