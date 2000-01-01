Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide long term capital appreciation.The Fund will achieve this principally through investment in collective investment schemes (both regulated and unregulated structures) and structured products and other assets which, in the Investment Adviser's opinion have a high potential for capital and/or income growth. The Fund may therefore invest in exchange traded funds, transferable securities (such as bonds and Shares, both quoted and unquoted), and closed end investment companies. The Fund may also invest in money market instruments, deposits, warrants, cash and near cash, and may borrow and may enter into stocklending and underwriting arrangements. The Fund may invest in derivatives and forward transactions for investment purposes as well as for the purposes of efficient portfolio management (including hedging).