Premier Optimum Income B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History7.25%
- 3 Year sharpe0.55
- 3 Year alpha-0.35
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA UK Equity Income Sector
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.34%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupPremier Miton Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7SHXP79
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide a high level of income together with the prospect of long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio of equities. The Fund has a target yield of 7% p.a., after fees, and it is intended that the target level will remain consistent over time. However, the target yield is not guaranteed. The Fund will invest the majority of its assets in a portfolio of equities listed on UK stock exchanges and will have the ability to enhance income by selling options.