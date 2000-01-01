Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to provide long term capital growth principally through a diversified holding of securities. The Company will aim to generate superior investment returns through investing in what it believes to be quality companies and bonds worldwide. There will be no particular emphasis on any industry sector. From time to time, the Company may invest in collective investment schemes, money market instruments, deposits and warrants, cash and near cash, derivatives and forward transactions and other investments to the extent that each is permitted by the Regulations.