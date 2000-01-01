Protea Veritas High Equity A Acc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNo benchmark
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.85%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupFundPartner Solutions
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU1901191145

Investment Strategy

The Compartment’s objective is to protect and grow the purchasing power of investors’ capital over the long term by seeking global opportunities for real returns and investing on a best ideas, unindexed basis.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .