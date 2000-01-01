Protea Veritas High Equity A Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.12%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNo benchmark
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.85%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupFundPartner Solutions
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU1901197852
Investment Strategy
The Compartment’s objective is to protect and grow the purchasing power of investors’ capital over the long term by seeking global opportunities for real returns and investing on a best ideas, unindexed basis.