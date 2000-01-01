Prusik Asian Equity Income U GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History4.46%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.15
  • 3 Year alpha-1.03
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Pac Ex JPN NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.19%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupPrusik
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00BBP6LK66

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s investment objective is to generate a combination of income and capital growth primarily by investing in equities and other securities of companies operating in, and governmental issuers located in the Asian region and elsewhere.

