Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide a stable stream of real total returns over the long term with low absolute volatility and significant downside protection. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective and will focus on capital preservation to achieve real total returns. By investing in asset classes and securities which offer sound fundamental value and avoiding asset classes and securities which offer poor fundamental value, the Fund will seek to achieve real total returns. The Fund will invest in investment grade sovereign Debt Securities and equities of companies that, at time of purchase, have a minimum stock market capitalisation of US$500 million and that are listed, traded or dealt in on a Regulated Market. Particular emphasis will be placed on Regulated Markets in North America, Europe (including the U.K.) and the Asia Pacific Region (including Japan).