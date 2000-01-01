Quilter Inv Generation CPI+ 3 R GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.85%
- 3 Year sharpe0.48
- 3 Year alpha-0.71
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkUK CPI + 3%
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.20%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupQuilter Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B800ND91
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve an annual return of 3% above the UK rate of inflation over the medium term through a combination of the returns on income and capital by gaining exposure to a diversified range of asset classes. The Fund will invest through collective investment schemes (up to 100% of the value of the Fund, including those that are managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD) in order to give exposure to a diversified portfolio of asset classes including, but not limited to, equities, fixed interest, property, commodities (only via collective investment schemes) and currency.