  • Yield History2.90%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.41
  • 3 Year alpha-2.41
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkUK CPI + 4%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.09%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupQuilter Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8C0X603

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve an annual return of 4% above the UK rate of inflation over the medium term through a combination of the returns on income and capital by gaining exposure to a diversified range of asset classes. The Fund will invest through collective investment schemes (up to 100% of the value of the Fund, including those that are managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD) in order to give exposure to a diversified portfolio of asset classes including, but not limited to, equities, fixed interest, property, commodities (only via collective investment schemes) and currency.

