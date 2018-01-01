Quilter Inv Glbl Prpty Scs A GBP HPt Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a combination of income and capital growth and to outperform the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index, net of charges, over rolling five year periods. The emphasis of the Fund is investment in a globally diversified portfolio of property related securities of entities which generate rental income. Investment will be in transferable securities which are primarily (at least 70%) Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) or real estate companies. The Fund may also hold cash for liquidity purposes.