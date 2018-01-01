Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Quilter Inv Glbl Prpty Scs A GBP HPt Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

Property Other

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Quilter Investors

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B0L4QH90

Benchmark

FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve a combination of income and capital growth and to outperform the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index, net of charges, over rolling five year periods. The emphasis of the Fund is investment in a globally diversified portfolio of property related securities of entities which generate rental income. Investment will be in transferable securities which are primarily (at least 70%) Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) or real estate companies. The Fund may also hold cash for liquidity purposes.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News