Quilter Inv Glbl Prpty Scs A GBP HPt Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Property Other
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
Quilter Investors
United Kingdom
GB00B0L4QH90
FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to achieve a combination of income and capital growth and to outperform the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Index, net of charges, over rolling five year periods. The emphasis of the Fund is investment in a globally diversified portfolio of property related securities of entities which generate rental income. Investment will be in transferable securities which are primarily (at least 70%) Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) or real estate companies. The Fund may also hold cash for liquidity purposes.
