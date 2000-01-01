Quilter Inv Glbl Prpty Scs R GBP HPt Inc

  • Yield History2.13%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.92
  • 3 Year alpha-0.53
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.15%
  • SectorProperty Other
  • Manager GroupQuilter Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B84XYZ39

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve long term capital growth and income through investment in a globally diversified portfolio of property related securities.

