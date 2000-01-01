Quilter Inv Glbl Prpty Scs R GBP HPt Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.13%
- 3 Year sharpe0.92
- 3 Year alpha-0.53
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE EPRA Nareit Developed TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.15%
- SectorProperty Other
- Manager GroupQuilter Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B84XYZ39
Investment Strategy
The fund seeks to achieve long term capital growth and income through investment in a globally diversified portfolio of property related securities.