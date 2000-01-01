Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide investors with long term capital growth through investment in a diversified range of asset classes. The Fund will invest directly in securities or through collective investment schemes (including those that are managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD) in order to give exposure to a diversified portfolio of asset classes including, but not limited to, equities, fixed interest, property, commodities, currency, and derivatives. The Fund may also invest directly in derivative instruments and forward transactions (for the purposes of meeting the investment objective or efficient portfolio management), cash, near cash, money market instruments, permitted deposits and securities.