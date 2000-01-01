Quilter Investors Ethical Eq R (GBP) Acc

  • Yield History0.78%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.60
  • 3 Year alpha-4.66
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupQuilter Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8RZ2W99

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve long term capital growth and income through investment in a well-diversified portfolio of international securities issued by companies that demonstrate sound ethical practice.

