Quilter Investors Glbl Uncons EqR £ Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.21%
- 3 Year sharpe0.93
- 3 Year alpha-0.34
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.90%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupQuilter Investors
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B83QL189
Investment Strategy
The fund aims to provide total return from capital growth and income and outperform the MSCI All Countries World Index, net of charges, over rolling five year periods.