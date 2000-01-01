Quilter Investors Managed U2 (GBP) Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.21%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.64
  • 3 Year alpha-1.34
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE APCIMS Balanced
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.99%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupQuilter Investors
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1XG9K40

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to provide long term capital growth through the active management of a diversified portfolio. It will invest primarily, either directly or indirectly, in bond and equity investments, generally by investing in other Quilter Investors collective investment schemes. There are no specific restrictions as to the economic sectors or geographic regions that the fund may invest in.

