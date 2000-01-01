Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide income and capital growth over a period of five years or more. The Fund will invest through collective investment schemes (up to 100% of the value of the Fund, including those that are managed or operated by the ACD or an associate of the ACD) in order to give exposure to a diversified portfolio of asset classes. It is expected that exposure will be to equities, fixed interest, property, commodities and currency. Whilst the Fund is actively managed, it will typically hold a minimum of 35% in passive investment vehicles or instruments. The use of passive investment vehicles or instruments when blended with active vehicles and instruments will form part of the overall strategy to meet the Fund’s objective.