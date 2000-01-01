Rathbone Ethical Bond I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.94
  • 3 Year alpha3.53
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.67%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupRathbone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B77DQT14

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to provide a regular, above average income through investing in a range of bonds and bond market instruments that meet a strict criteria ethically and fnancially

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .