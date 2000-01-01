Rathbone Ethical Bond R Acc

Fund
  • Yield History3.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.67
  • 3 Year alpha2.96
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Sterling Corporate Bond
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.29%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupRathbone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0030957137

The objective of the fund is to deliver a greater total return than the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector, after fees, over any rolling five-year period.To meet the objective, the fund manager will invest at least 80% of our fund in corporate bonds with an investment-grade rating (AAA to BBB-). The remaining 20% of the fund is invested in corporate bonds with a credit rating below BBB- or with no rating at all. Up to 10% of the fund can be invested directly in contingent convertible bonds.

