Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to deliver a greater total return than the IA Sterling Corporate Bond sector, after fees, over any rolling five-year period.To meet the objective, the fund manager will invest at least 80% of our fund in corporate bonds with an investment-grade rating (AAA to BBB-). The remaining 20% of the fund is invested in corporate bonds with a credit rating below BBB- or with no rating at all. Up to 10% of the fund can be invested directly in contingent convertible bonds.