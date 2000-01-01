Rathbone Global Opportunities I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.07%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.12
  • 3 Year alpha3.44
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.78%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupRathbone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7FQLN12

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to provide above average long term capital growth from a global portfolio. The fund will be able to invest in any transferable security in all recognised world fnancial markets. The income yield will be at best minimal.

Latest news

