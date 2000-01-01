Rathbone Global Opportunities I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.07%
- 3 Year sharpe1.12
- 3 Year alpha3.44
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.78%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupRathbone
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B7FQLN12
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to provide above average long term capital growth from a global portfolio. The fund will be able to invest in any transferable security in all recognised world fnancial markets. The income yield will be at best minimal.