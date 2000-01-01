Rathbone Global Opportunities R Acc
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe1.17
- 3 Year alpha6.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.52%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupRathbone
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030349095
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to deliver a greater total return than the IA Global Sector, after fees, over any five-year period. To meet the objective, the fund manager will invest at least 80% of the fund in global shares, with the remainder in cash, short-term deposits and UK government debt.