Rathbone Global Opportunities R Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.17
  • 3 Year alpha6.32
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.52%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupRathbone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0030349095

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to deliver a greater total return than the IA Global Sector, after fees, over any five-year period. To meet the objective, the fund manager will invest at least 80% of the fund in global shares, with the remainder in cash, short-term deposits and UK government debt.

