Rathbone Greenbank Dyn Gr Ptf S GBP INC fund price, performance, charts and research

Rathbone Greenbank Dyn Gr Ptf S GBP INC

Rathbone Greenbank Dyn Gr Ptf S GBP INC

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Rathbone

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00BMQC6H25

Benchmark

UK CPI + 4%

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to deliver a greater total return than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation + 4%, after fees, over any rolling five-year period. The fund aims to deliver this return with no more than five-sixths of the volatility of the FTSE Developed stock market Index. To meet the dynamic growth objective, the fund manager will use a dynamic asset allocation to invest globally in government and corporate bonds with no restriction on their credit quality, equities, collective investment schemes and structured products.

