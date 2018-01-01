Rathbone Greenbank Dyn Gr Ptf S GBP INC fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to deliver a greater total return than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation + 4%, after fees, over any rolling five-year period. The fund aims to deliver this return with no more than five-sixths of the volatility of the FTSE Developed stock market Index. To meet the dynamic growth objective, the fund manager will use a dynamic asset allocation to invest globally in government and corporate bonds with no restriction on their credit quality, equities, collective investment schemes and structured products.