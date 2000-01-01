Rathbone Greenbank Global Sstby I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.91%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE World TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.90%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupRathbone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BDZVKD12

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to deliver a greater total return than the FTSE World Index, after fees, over any five-year period. To meet the objective, the fund manager will invest at least 80% of our fund in global shares, with the remainder in cash, short-term deposits and UK government debt.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .