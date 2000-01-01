Rathbone Heritage Inst Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.54%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.52
  • 3 Year alpha-3.25
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK CPI
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.90%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupRathbone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8CJW049

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to deliver a greater total return than the CPI measure of inflation + 3%, after fees, over any rolling 10-year period by investing with our valuation-linked cash management mechanism. To meet the objective, the fund manager will invest at least 70% of the fund in global shares, with the remainder in cash, shortterm deposits and UK government debt.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .