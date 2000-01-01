Rathbone High Quality Bond I Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.07%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBank of England Base Rate
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  Fund Size (month end)
  • OCF0.48%
  • IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupRathbone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BD5DN492

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to preserve capital and pay an income by delivering a greater total return than the Bank of England’s Base Rate + 0.5%, after fees, over any rolling three-year period.To meet the objective, the fund manager will invest at least 80% of the fund in government and corporate bonds with high credit ratings (AAA to A-). The remaining 20% of the fund is invested in investment grade government and corporate bonds with lower credit ratings (BBB+ to BBB-) or bonds no rating at all. Up to 10% of the fund can be invested directly in contingent convertible bonds. If a bond’s rating falls below BBB-, otherwise known as high yield, the fund manager will sell it within six months.

