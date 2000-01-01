Rathbone Income I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.59
- 3 Year alpha-0.48
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.79%
- SectorUK Equity Income
- Manager GroupRathbone
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3Q9WG18
Investment Strategy
The objective of the fund is to achieve above average and maintainable income but without neglecting capital security and growth. The Manager intends to achieve the objective primarily through the purchase of ordinary shares with an above average yield. There is no restriction on the economic sectors or geographic areas in which the fund may invest. However, investments will always be predominantly in the ordinary shares of UK companies.