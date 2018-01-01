Rathbone Multi-Asset Dynamic Gr S Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to deliver a greater total return than the Consumer Price Index (CPI) measure of inflation + 4%, after fees, over any rolling five-year period by investing with our Liquidity, Equity-type risk and Diversifiers (LED) framework. The fund aims to deliver this return with no more than five-sixths of the volatility of the FTSE Developed stock market Index. To meet the objective, the fund manager will invest globally in government and corporate bonds with no restriction on their credit quality, equities, collective investment schemes and structured products. Up to 10% of the fund can be invested directly in contingent convertible bonds.