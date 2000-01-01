Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to deliver a greater total return than the CPI measure of inflation + 5%, after fees, over any rolling fiveyear period by investing with our Liquidity Equity Diversifiers (LED) framework. The fund aims to deliver this return with no more volatility than that of the FTSE Developed stock market index.To meet the objective, the fund manager will invest globally in government and corporate bonds with no restriction on their credit quality, equities, collective investment schemes and structured products. Up to 10% of the fund can be invested directly in contingent convertible bonds.