Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve a long term total return in excess of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) +5% over a minimum fi ve to ten year period, and a risk budget of 100% of the volatility of global equities as measured by the MSCI World Equity index. The income yield will at best be minimal. There is no guarantee that the fund will achieve a positive return over this, or any other, period and investors may not get back the original amount they invested.