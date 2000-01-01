Rathbone Multi Asset Enhanced Gr S Acc

  • Yield History1.46%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.02
  • 3 Year alpha1.18
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK CPI PR GBP + 5%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.75%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupRathbone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7ZPKY25

Investment Strategy

The fund seeks to achieve a long term total return in excess of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) +5% over a minimum fi ve to ten year period, and a risk budget of 100% of the volatility of global equities as measured by the MSCI World Equity index. The income yield will at best be minimal. There is no guarantee that the fund will achieve a positive return over this, or any other, period and investors may not get back the original amount they invested.

