Rathbone Multi Asset Total Return S Inc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.48%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.03
  • 3 Year alpha1.18
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkLIBOR GBP 6m +2%
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.60%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupRathbone
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B86SVM24

Investment Strategy

The fund targets a return equal to 2% above Sterling (six month) London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) over the long-term and a volatility rate equal to one third or below that of equity markets as measured by the MSCI World Equity index.

