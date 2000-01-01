Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to focus on achieving a total return comprised of a regular above average income coupled with medium to longer term capital growth from a diversified portfolio of predominantly Sterling denominated (or hedged back to Sterling) fixed interest and other bond instruments, including gilt edged and other sovereign stocks, corporate bonds, convertibles, preference shares, permanent interest bearing shares. Typically, approximately 50% of the value of the Fund will be exposed to such securities through investment in other collective investment schemes.