Rathbone Strategic Bond Instl Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.18%
- 3 Year sharpe1.97
- 3 Year alpha2.9
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.71%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupRathbone
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B6ZS2486
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to focus on achieving a total return comprised of a regular above average income coupled with medium to longer term capital growth from a diversified portfolio of predominantly Sterling denominated (or hedged back to Sterling) fixed interest and other bond instruments, including gilt edged and other sovereign stocks, corporate bonds, convertibles, preference shares, permanent interest bearing shares. Typically, approximately 50% of the value of the Fund will be exposed to such securities through investment in other collective investment schemes.