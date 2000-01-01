Investment Strategy

The fund will make investments in a mix of UK and overseas securities, which may include equities, convertibles, loan stock, money market instruments, deposits, warrants, collective investment schemes and other investments to the extent that each is permitted by the investment and borrowing powers of the Fund as set out in the Prospectus. The fund will gain exposure to a range of asset classes primarily through investing in other collective investment schemes. Subject to the FSA Regulations, the relative weightings of each asset class will be determined by the manager's view on worldwide securities markets, and their ability to provide both capital return and income over the long term.