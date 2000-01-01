Investment Strategy

The objective of the fund is to achieve capital growth by buying shares in companies whose potential is not appreciated by the market and to sell them when this potential is recognised. The nature of unrecognised potential may be macro, industry, sector or stock specifc. Stock selection will involve the identifcation of a catalyst to drive value creation. The fund has the ﬂexibility to invest in companies of all sizes, primarily companies domiciled, incorporated or having a signifcant part of their business in the UK, although it may hold up to 20% in shares of European companies. It is benchmarked against the FTSE All-Share index.