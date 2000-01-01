Real Return GBP A

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.71%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.48
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Wld Ex UK Infl Lkd TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.39%
  • IA Sector-
  • Manager GroupCG Asset Management
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE0034304117

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve real returns through long only investment into a global portfolio of government index linked bonds outside the United Kingdom.

