Real Return GBP A

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.24%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.16
  • 3 Year alpha-0.34
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkBBgBarc Wld Ex UK Infl Lkd TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.40%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupCG Asset Management
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE0034304117

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve real returns through long only investment into a global portfolio of government index linked bonds outside the United Kingdom.

