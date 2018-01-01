Real Return GBP H fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
income
CG Asset Management
Ireland
IE00BLCGR562
ICE BofA Gbl Infln-Lkd Gv Ex UK TR USD
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objectives and policies of the Real Return Fund are to achieve long term capital appreciation and income growth by investing mainly in international government and corporate Index Linked Bonds, but from time to time the Fund may also invest in conventional government and corporate obligations with the emphasis on investment grade bonds where applicable. There can be no assurance that the Real Return Fund will achieve its investment objectives.
Loading Comparison
Latest News
Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News