Redwheel Enhanced Income Fund B GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
UK Equity Income
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
RWC
Domicile
Luxembourg
ISIN
LU0542757652
Benchmark
FTSE AllSh TR GBP
Legal Structure
SICAV
Investment Strategy
To provide an income and capital return to investors by investing primarily in UK equity securities. The Sub-Fund will primarily invest its assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in equity and equity linked securities of UK companies that are listed on a global stock market. Equity and equity linked securities include shares, depository receipts, warrants and other participation rights, convertible securities, index and participation notes and equity linked notes.
