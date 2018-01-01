Interactive Investor
Home
>
Funds
>

Redwheel Enhanced Income Fund B GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund

Right Arrow 1

UK Equity Income

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

Research

News & analysis

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

RWC

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU0539372689

Benchmark

FTSE AllSh TR GBP

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

To provide an income and capital return to investors by investing primarily in UK equity securities. The Sub-Fund will primarily invest its assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in equity and equity linked securities of UK companies that are listed on a global stock market. Equity and equity linked securities include shares, depository receipts, warrants and other participation rights, convertible securities, index and participation notes and equity linked notes.

Regulatory Documents

Loading Comparison

Latest News

Currently there are no news & analysis articles for this instrument. Visit our news hub for the latest investment news from ii and Alliance News