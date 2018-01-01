Redwheel Global Convert Fund B GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To provide a return by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities throughout the world. The Sub-Fund will primarily invest its assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in convertible securities issued by companies worldwide, including emerging markets. The Sub-Fund may also invest in money market instruments, bonds, equities, warrants, options, futures and other OTC derivatives on an ancillary basis. The Sub-Fund will not hold debt securities rated below B-/B3 (at the time of the purchase) by recognised rating agencies or, where a security is not rated, by the Investment Manager’s in-house process. When the rating for a security held by the Sub-Fund falls below B-/B3 the Investment Manager will review and seek to remedy the situation.