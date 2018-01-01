Redwheel Global Emerging Mkts B GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To provide long term capital appreciation by investing primarily in global emerging markets and, to a limited extent, frontier markets. The Sub-Fund will primarily invest its assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in global emerging markets and, to a limited extent, frontier markets. The Investment Manager will seek to identify growing companies with strong sustainable cash flows at attractive valuations. The Sub-Fund will invest primarily in the securities of companies in emerging markets and frontier markets, which will include companies listed or headquartered in other locations but with substantial connections to emerging markets or frontier markets (such as significant operations in, or revenue derived from, emerging markets or frontier market countries).