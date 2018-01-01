Redwheel Global Horizon R GBP Cap fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To provide superior long term capital growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of global companies. The Sub-Fund will primarily invest its assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in equity and equity linked securities of companies that are listed on a global stock market. The Sub-Fund may also invest and gain exposure to fixed income instruments, including emerging market and sub-investment grade debt, and convertible securities. Equity and equity-linked securities include shares, depository receipts, warrants and other participation rights, convertible securities, index and participation notes and equity linked notes.