Redwheel Global Horizon R GBP Cap fund price, performance, charts and research

Redwheel Global Horizon R GBP Cap
Fund
Global
NAV Price
-
Chg
-
-
Updated: -
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
accumulation
RWC
Luxembourg
LU1017297455
MSCI ACWI NR EUR
SICAV
Investment Strategy
To provide superior long term capital growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of global companies. The Sub-Fund will primarily invest its assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in equity and equity linked securities of companies that are listed on a global stock market. The Sub-Fund may also invest and gain exposure to fixed income instruments, including emerging market and sub-investment grade debt, and convertible securities. Equity and equity-linked securities include shares, depository receipts, warrants and other participation rights, convertible securities, index and participation notes and equity linked notes.
Latest News
