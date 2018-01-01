Redwheel Global Horizon R GBP Cap fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Redwheel Global Horizon R GBP Cap

Fund

Global

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

NAV Price

-

Chg

-

-

Updated: -

-
-
-
-
-
- / -

This stock can be held in:

SIPP

ISA

JISA

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

accumulation

Manager Group

RWC

Domicile

Luxembourg

ISIN

LU1017297455

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR EUR

Legal Structure

SICAV

Investment Strategy

To provide superior long term capital growth by investing primarily in a portfolio of global companies. The Sub-Fund will primarily invest its assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in equity and equity linked securities of companies that are listed on a global stock market. The Sub-Fund may also invest and gain exposure to fixed income instruments, including emerging market and sub-investment grade debt, and convertible securities. Equity and equity-linked securities include shares, depository receipts, warrants and other participation rights, convertible securities, index and participation notes and equity linked notes.

