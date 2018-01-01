Redwheel Next Gen Em Mkts Eq R GBP Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

To provide long term capital appreciation by investing primarily in smaller emerging markets and frontier equity markets on a global basis. The Sub-Fund will primarily invest its assets (excluding cash and cash equivalents) in smaller emerging markets and frontier markets. The Investment Manager will seek to identify growing companies with strong sustainable cash flows at attractive valuations. The Sub-Fund will invest primarily in the securities of companies in smaller emerging markets and frontier markets, which will include companies listed or headquartered in other locations but with substantial connections to smaller emerging markets or frontier markets (such as significant operations in, or revenue derived from, smaller emerging markets or frontier market countries).