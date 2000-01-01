Investment Strategy

The Sub-Fund seeks to generate a return through a combination of income and capital returns, whilst taking environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account. The Sub-Fund targets the outperformance of the Markit iBoxx GBP Collateralized & Corporate Index after fees over any rolling three year period (meaning a period of three years, no matter which day you start on). However, performance is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur. To achieve its investment objective, the Sub-Fund will typically invest at least 80% of it sassets directly or indirectly in sterling denominated (or hedged back to sterling) investment grade corporate bond securities and asset backed securities. Investment may be in both fixed and variable rate debt instruments.