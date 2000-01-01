Responsible Horizons UK Corp Bd Ins WInc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.98%
- 3 Year sharpe0.60
- 3 Year alpha-0.04
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Collateralized&Corp TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.74%
- IA Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupBNY Mellon
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8KCZN97
Investment Strategy
The Sub-Fund seeks to generate a return through a combination of income and capital returns, whilst taking environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors into account. The Sub-Fund targets the outperformance of the Markit iBoxx GBP Collateralized & Corporate Index after fees over any rolling three year period (meaning a period of three years, no matter which day you start on). However, performance is not guaranteed and a capital loss may occur. To achieve its investment objective, the Sub-Fund will typically invest at least 80% of it sassets directly or indirectly in sterling denominated (or hedged back to sterling) investment grade corporate bond securities and asset backed securities. Investment may be in both fixed and variable rate debt instruments.