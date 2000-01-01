Rhenman Healthcare Equity L/S RC1 EUR

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.93
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkEuribor 3 Month EUR
  • Legal StructureFCP
  • Fund Size (month end)FCP
  • OCF2.93%
  • Sector-
  • Manager GroupRhenman Partners
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0417597555

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Sub-Fund is to generate a consistent total return above the return generated by traditional investment vehicles through investments in long/short equity strategies. To achieve the investment objective, the Sub-Fund will invest in a global portfolio of equities, equity related derivatives, equity index derivatives and other equity related instruments, including but not limited to swaps, convertibles and ETFs, with focus on the healthcare industry.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .