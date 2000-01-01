RLBF II Royal London Ethical Bond M Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.31%
- 3 Year sharpe1.55
- 3 Year alpha1.64
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.55%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupRoyal London
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BJ4KSY83
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to maximise income and to maintain capital over the medium (5 years) to long term (7 years) by investing predominantly in Sterling bonds, including floating rate notes, issued by companies and organisations which meet the Fund's predefined ethical criteria.