RLBF II Royal London Shrt Dur Crdt M Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.64%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkICE BofA 1-5Y Sterling Non-Gilt TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.35%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupRoyal London
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BJ4KW792

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to maximise investment return through income but with some capital growth over the medium (5 years) term.

