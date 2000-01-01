Investment Strategy

The aim of the Sub-fund is to provide long term capital growth by taking exposure of at least two-thirds of its total assets to equities of companies all over the world. This Sub-fund is an all cap fund, which may invest in large cap companies, as well as, small/mid cap companies. The reference to Premium in the name of the Sub-fund refers primarily to the fact that the Sub-fund aims to capture a higher performance by also investing in small/mid cap companies next to large cap companies and also refers to the Sub-fund’s aim for a higher performance by focusing on companies with attractive value characteristics, strong business fundamentals and improving momentum. The Sub-fund will focus on investing in companies with attractive value characteristics (undervalued), strong business fundamentals (high returns on invested capital) and improving momentum (improving trends/rising earnings).