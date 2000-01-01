Robeco BP US Large Cap Equities F £
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha-0.53
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkRussell 1000 Value TR USD
- Legal StructureSICAV
- Fund Size (month end)SICAV
- OCF0.80%
- SectorNorth America
- Manager GroupRobeco
- DomicileLuxembourg
- ISINLU0888107165
Investment Strategy
The aim of the fund is to provide long term capital growth by investing at least two-thirds of its total assets in equities of large cap companies which have their registered office or exercise a preponderant part of their economic activities in the United States. The fund will focus on investing in large cap companies that are undervalued and combine attractive valuation with a catalyst for change. The fund defines large cap companies as companies with a market capitalization of USD 2 billion or more.