Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.67
  • 3 Year alpha-0.53
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkRussell 1000 Value TR USD
  • Legal StructureSICAV
  • Fund Size (month end)SICAV
  • OCF0.80%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupRobeco
  • DomicileLuxembourg
  • ISINLU0888107165

Investment Strategy

The aim of the fund is to provide long term capital growth by investing at least two-thirds of its total assets in equities of large cap companies which have their registered office or exercise a preponderant part of their economic activities in the United States. The fund will focus on investing in large cap companies that are undervalued and combine attractive valuation with a catalyst for change. The fund defines large cap companies as companies with a market capitalization of USD 2 billion or more.

