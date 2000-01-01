Investment Strategy

The aim of the fund is to provide long term capital growth by investing at least two-thirds of its total assets in equities of large cap companies which have their registered office or exercise a preponderant part of their economic activities in the United States. The fund will focus on investing in large cap companies that are undervalued and combine attractive valuation with a catalyst for change. The fund defines large cap companies as companies with a market capitalization of USD 2 billion or more.